New Punjab CM launches ‘Lok Milni’ programme for grievance redressal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, launched his government’s ‘Lok Milni (public interaction)’ programme for redressal of people’s grievances on the spot.

Speaking about the programme at the launch of the programme here at Punjab Bhawan, the CM called it “a humble step of my government to make sure that we facilitate the people resolving their long pending administrative issues”.

He said this interactive programme is aimed at ensuring a single window platform to the people for redressal of their grievances. The top brass of his government accompany him during this ‘Lok Milni’ to ensure that the matters flagged by people are immediately resolved on the spot. This endeavor, he pointed out is aimed at ensuring that people do not have to run from pillar to post for getting their works done.

On the first day of the ‘Lok Milni’, as many as 61 complainants listed their grievances before the CM. Mann directed the senior officers of various departments present on the occasion to ensure immediate resolution of these complaints in a time-bound and result-oriented manner.

Mann assured that he would be personally monitoring the status of these complaints every week and warned that any sort of dereliction of duty on the part of the officials in the resolution of the grievances won’t be tolerated at any cost.

Meanwhile, addressing a complaint, the CM asked the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to immediately release the pending arrears of the ‘Shagun Scheme’ to the eligible beneficiaries. On another complaint, he asked the Water Resources Department to ensure that drinking water was supplied to each and every beneficiary without prejudice.

On a complaint of Dr Seema Rani, whose husband had passed away during Covid 19 pandemic about two years ago, the CM asked the officers to ensure that she gets a job at the earliest as per government’s policy.

He said the state government is adopting a zero tolerance policy towards the menace of drugs and asserted that the scourge would be wiped out in the state.

Mann assured a foolproof and transparent result of the police recruitment test to be declared soon and added that the selected candidates will be given appointment letters soon. He also issued a slew of instructions to various other departments for immediate resolution of public grievances.