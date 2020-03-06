A new photo of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is under detention since August 5 last year, has started doing rounds on social media platforms.

The picture that surfaced on social media on Thursday, is clicked inside a room showing Omar sporting a long beard and is seen standing with a doctor apparently.

The National Conference leader, who has been in detention at Hari Nivas since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, has not shaved.

This is the third photo of Omar that has surfaced since his detention.

Last month, Omar had fired up Twitter after a photo of him went viral wherein, he was seen in winter clothes and sporting a medium-length greyish-white beard. He was seen smiling with snow in the backdrop.

Several opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted their reactions to the picture.

In October 2019, a different photo of Omar had surfaced, in which he was sporting a shorter beard.

It is learnt that Omar Abdullah has refused to shave his beard in detention as a mark of protest.

Omar Abdullah is under “precautionary” confinement at Hari Niwas in Srinagar, while his father, Farooq Abdullah is being held at his residence in the city under the draconian Public Safety Act. In November, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was moved from the Chashme Shahi resort in Srinagar to government accommodation in view of the winter.

The BJP government has come under fire from opposition parties and US lawmakers as well, for the detention of senior political leaders, and hundreds of local citizens. The government however, has said these restrictions are intended to maintain order and prevent terror attacks.