New Parliament to usher in fresh hopes, aspirations: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the new Parliament building would serve as a vital hub for realizing the collective hopes and dreams of the people of the nation.

Extending his congratulations to all fellow countrymen on the official commencement of work at the new Parliament building from Tuesday, the CM said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to reach unprecedented heights each day.

“In this period of Azadi ka Amrtikaal, we are leaving behind the chains of slavery and are tirelessly working to elevate India’s freedom and prestige. Consequently, the new Parliament House stands as a source of immense pride for all Indians,” he said.

“Moreover, it has been meticulously designed to accommodate the future democratic needs of the nation, signifying the strengthening of India’s democratic foundation,” he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the old Parliament building, where momentous decisions including the formulation of the nation’s Constitution and Article 370 were made, Khattar expressed optimism that the new Parliament building would also become a beacon of hope and fulfillment for every Indian.

He expressed confidence that this national Parliament would mark a significant milestone in India’s illustrious history.