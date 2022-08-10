New logo of Jaipur Police unveiled by DGP, Rajasthan Police M L Lather

Director General of Rajasthan Police M L Lather, on Wednesday, unveiled a new logo of the Jaipur Police Commissioner at a special function here at PHQ.

Congratulating the Jaipur Police for the new logo, Lather expressed confidence that the logo will continue to earn the trust of the general public by continuously carrying forward its glorious traditions and also take effective action in the direction of prevention of crimes.

The DGP put up a new logo badge on the shirts of Jaipur Commissioner Anand Additional Commissioners of Police Ajay Pal Lamba and KC Vishnoi, who were present on the occasion. He also presented a new logo to the Deputy Commissioners Prahlad Krishnaia, Richa Tomar, Paris Deshmukh, Rajiv Pachar, Shweta Dhankar and Arshad Ali.

This logo of the Jaipur Police has been prepared by world-renowned designer Rohit Kamra and his team after research on the logos of many police organisations of the country and abroad. The new logo has been designed on the basis of the blue color present in the background of the Rajasthan Police flag. On this occasion, Mr. Rohit Kamra himself was also present along with his team.