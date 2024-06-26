New Kuwaiti Ambassador meets EAM Jaishankar, discusses bilateral ties

Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali, the newly appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to India, met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, marking his first meeting with the EAM after assuming his new post.

During the discussions, EAM Jaishankar and Ambassador Alshemali focused on the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait, with particular emphasis on the Indian community and workers residing in Kuwait.

Expressing his best wishes for the Ambassador’s tenure, EAM Jaishankar shared on X, “Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relations, interests of the Indian community and welfare of Indian workers in Kuwait. Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure.”

India and Kuwait share strong ties, with many Indians travelling to the Gulf country for employment opportunities every year.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred on June 12, where over 50 people, including 45 Indians, died in a fire that broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait City.

In response to this tragedy, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, went to Kuwait and met its Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister assured full support and the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian nationals who perished in the fire.