New draft National Youth Policy to target Youth development by 2030

The Government has prepared a new draft National Youth Policy (NYP) after reviewing the existing draft of National Youth Policy, 2014. The new draft NYP envisages a ten-year vision for youth development that India seeks to achieve by 2030.

Youth development has been one of the primary agendas of the government. However, experts believe that a new policy dedicated to the youth might contribute to their overall development.

A senior official from the Department of Youth Affairs informed that the new draft National Youth Policy (NYP) is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves to ‘unlock the potential of the youth to advance India’. They also informed that, the new draft NYP seeks to catalyze widespread action on youth development across five priority areas viz. education; employment & entrepreneurship; youth leadership & development; health, fitness & sports; and social justice.

Each priority area is underpinned by the principle of social inclusion keeping in view the interests of the marginalized sections, the official said.

The Department of Youth Affairs has sought the comments/views/suggestions on the draft NYP from all stakeholders. It has been informed that these comments & suggestions on the new draft policy may be sent within 45 days.