The biggest city in Australia, Sydney, will now be in a week-long lockdown from Friday in an attempt to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak triggered by the Delta variant.

The lockdown will be imposed from Friday midnight to 11.59 p.m. on July 2. Under these restrictions people will only be able to leave their homes for essential shopping, providing medical care, outdoor exercise and essential work or education. It will affect ore than 1 million Australian who live or work in four densely-populated areas in Sydney — Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney Councils, reports Xinhua news agency.

The state made the decision after a continued increase in local transmission.

The state recorded 11 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are now 65 total cases linked to the initial cluster in Sydney’s eastern suburb which was caused by a driver, who was infected with the Delta variant and tested positive earlier this month.

Due to the high virility of the virus, Berejiklian said the state is “likely to see more cases in coming days, mainly from household contacts”.

“The Delta strain is different. It is being transmitted far more easily and everyone has acknowledged this. Sydney has not faced this before and this means a different approach is required,” AMA President Omar Khorshid said.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, however we need to take these steps now to get on top of this outbreak. People should only enter the four local government areas for essential purposes,” said a statement from Premier of New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

(With IANS inputs)