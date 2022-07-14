New Air Cargo Complex to be developed in Jaipur

The board of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RSIC) has resolved to develop a new large air cargo complex at Inland Container Depot located in Mansarovar Industrial Area of the state capital. The new complex will facilitate the exports of fruits and vegetables apart from precious and semi-precious jewellery from the state.

Referring to the 365th board meeting held a day ago, Rajiv Arora, RSIC Chairman, told SNS that all modern infrastructural facilities including large cold stores will be developed at the new complex.

He further informed that the RSIC was looking for appropriate land near and around Phulera (in Jaipur district) for providing rail link to the exporters, thereby, making exports more economical and price competitive.

According to Arora, the RSIC has vast experience in operating dry ports and air cargo, therefore, he is trying to develop it as a nodal agency for State logistics.

Arora also informed that the RSIC has increased its handicraft sales to three times volume in the first quarter of current financial year as compared to corresponding period of the last financial year. RSIC is also planning to increase sales of rural handicrafts of the State.

The board also agreed to develop a new Khadi Plaza at Rajasthali Mall, MI Road, Jaipur. This will facilitate Khadi weavers of the State to showcase and market their khadi products. The services of technical consultant have been hired by the corporation for renovation of Rajasthali complex to make it centre of attraction among the tourists visiting Jaipur.

The board was informed that unutilized properties of the corporation will be utilised for providing new employment opportunities in the MSME sector and also to earn more revenue to the corporation.

The 365th meeting of the board of directors was attended among others were Dr. Veena Pradhan, Managing Director, RSIC, Shri Shakti Singh Rathore, Managing Director, RFC and Shri Shiv Prasad Nakate, MD RIICO.