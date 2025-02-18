Netflix trailer-making competition inspires next generation filmmakers

The much-anticipated WAVES Unlocking Creativity: Trailer Making Competition is offering a unique opportunity for budding filmmakers to use Netflix’s vast content library to craft captivating trailers.

As part of the Create in India Challenges under Pillar 4 (Films) of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the competition calls on participants to reimagine classic movie moments or introduce fresh narratives through the art of trailer-making.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the initiative aims to fuel creative exploration and celebrate global filmmaking. WAVES, which will take place from May 1-4, at the Jio World Convention Centre and Jio World Gardens in Mumbai, promises to be a landmark event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. Bringing together industry leaders, creators, and innovators, WAVES will spotlight India’s creative potential on the world stage.

The Create in India Challenges, a flagship initiative of the I&B Ministry, have already garnered impressive attention, with over 70,000 global registrations to date. Participants range from college students eager to break into content creation to working professionals seeking to leverage their experience as editors and creators. With 3,313 entrants registered by February 15, the competition is rapidly building momentum.

As a global platform, WAVES provides a dynamic space for conversation around emerging trends in the entertainment world. The competition aims to inspire the next generation of content creators while positioning India as a central hub for creative excellence.

The roadshow component of the competition is integral to fostering creative talent. Recent stops, such as the one at Guru Tegh Bahadur 4th Centenary Engineering College (GTB4CEC), have brought hands-on learning and real-world exposure to aspiring filmmakers. These roadshows aim to equip participants with essential skills, confidence, and insight into the filmmaking industry, building up to the grand finale. Registrations for thcompetition are open until March 31, the release stated.