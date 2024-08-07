NESO Urges PM to Prevent Bangladeshi Asylum Seekers in North East India

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from granting asylum or rehabilitation to Bangladeshi nationals within the North Eastern Region.

The student body has demanded that the central government take immediate steps to curb illegal entries from Bangladesh into the North Eastern states.

NESO also stressed the importance of stringent and thorough monitoring of the North East India-Bangladesh border to detect and prevent any attempts at illegal migration.

Advertisement

The unchecked influx of immigrants into the region has led to insecurity, agitation, riots, and clashes between foreigners and indigenous populations, a statement said.

NESO has therefore sought the Prime Minister’s urgent intervention to ensure that no illegal immigrants enter the North Eastern states from Bangladesh.

Additionally, NESO expressed concern that the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh might result in an exodus of its nationals into India, particularly affecting the North Eastern region.

In related developments, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary reviewed the operational preparedness along the Tripura-Bangladesh border on Wednesday, August 7, following the political turmoil in Bangladesh, according to an official statement.

Additional DG Ravi Gandhi and other senior BSF officers held a meeting at the Tripura Frontier headquarters to assess the security arrangements along the international border. Senior officials briefed the DG on the current border security measures.