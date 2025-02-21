NEP 2020 does not impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Pradhan reacts to Stalin’s letter to PM Modi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday clarified that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not recommend imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu.



Reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that the Centre is conducting various competitive examinations in 13 major Indian languages, including Tamil. Reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that the Centre is conducting various competitive examinations in 13 major Indian languages, including Tamil.

“NEP is not recommending the imposition of any language on students in their respective states. In no way is NEP recommending the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. This misinformation, this falsehood, should not be spread by responsible persons,” he said. Advertisement

Advertisement His remarks came in response to Stalin’s letter to PM Modi, in which the Tamil Nadu CM urged the Centre to ensure that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme are released to the state without being linked to the implementation of the three-language policy under NEP 2020.

Stalin also opposed Pradhan’s purported remarks suggesting that Tamil Nadu would need to implement the three-language policy to receive funds under the scheme.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the three-language policy introduced in NEP 2020, calling it an attempt by the BJP to impose Hindi on the state.

However, Pradhan reiterated that “Prime Minister Modi’s government is committed to the glorification of the language and heritage of Tamil Nadu.”

He further asserted that by not implementing NEP 2020, Tamil Nadu would be depriving students, teachers, and parents of global and pan-Indian opportunities.

“I know the position of Tamil Nadu, and I respect that. But we should not rely on foreign languages. Our over-dependence on foreign languages is not the answer. By not implementing NEP 2020, we are depriving our students, teachers, and parents of global and pan-Indian opportunities. Rejecting a student-centric, future-focused policy is regressive. Education should not be politicised,” he added.

