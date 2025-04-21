Neither Aurangzeb nor Babur is our ancestor: Indresh Kumar

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak, Indresh Kumar, addressing a gathering under the banner of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Monday, asserted that neither Aurangzeb nor Babur should be considered as the ancestors of Indians.

“Most of your ancestors have been devotees at temples. You must decide whether you will accept the Constitution or believe in Sharia,” he remarked.

Speaking at a workers’ conference of the MRM, Kumar emphasized the need to dispel misconceptions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act.

He informed that the MRM is conducting over 100 press conferences and 500 seminars across various cities to create awareness.

Highlighting the intent behind these efforts, he said, “The program aims to spread the objectives and benefits of the Waqf Act to every citizen. This law will further strengthen the rights to self-esteem, justice, and equality of the Muslim community.”

Commenting on incidents of violence against Hindus in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Indresh Kumar questioned, “Those who were attacked or killed — does such violence align with Sharia? If not, why is it not being condemned? Why haven’t leaders like Lalu or Rahul visited the victims?”

He further criticized the acceptance of slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” in India, stating, “When slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ are banned in Pakistan, why should ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ be allowed here?”

In his concluding remarks, Kumar appealed to the audience to refrain from cow slaughter under any circumstances and administered an oath to uphold this commitment.