Nehal Modi held in US following extradition request from Indian agencies

Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi, has been apprehended by the authorities in the United States after an extradition request by the central agencies here.

The extradition request was submitted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to sources, Indian authorities were informed by the concerned authorities of the US, that Nehal Modi was apprehended on Friday.

The extradition proceedings are based on money laundering and criminal conspiracy, while he is wanted in India with regard to connection in Punjab National Bank fraud case.

As per the probe findings so far by the federal agencies, Modi allegedly had a key role in laundering proceeds of crime on behalf of Nirav Modi, who is also facing extradition from the United Kingdom.

Allegations include that he assisted in concealing and transferring large amounts of illicit money via shell companies, violating the country’s laws.

The arrest marks a significant development in India’s efforts to bring to justice those allegedly involved in the Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case.

It is being said that he may file a bail application, during the hearing of the matter.

The next date of hearing with regard to the extradition proceedings is set to be for July 17.

The PNB alleged fraud is a large-scale financial scam which also involves names like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Earlier, in the month of May this year, a fresh bail plea filed by fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi against his extradition was rejected by the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, United Kingdom.

The bail arguments had been strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, who was assisted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team consisting of investigating and law officers who had flown to London for this purpose.

Choksi, the diamond businessman who is also wanted in the case was arrested in Belgium following an extradition request from the Indian agencies in April this year.