NEET UG 2025 results declared: Know where to check, DIRECT LINK INSIDE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Saturday announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2025. All the candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 entrance exam can check their email for their scorecards. Candidates can also download their NEET (UG) 2025 results using their login credentials at the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh has secured the All India Rank 1. Kumar studied at Gurukripa Coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan and secured the top rank in his first attempt.

The National Testing Agency had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2025 on May 4, 2025.

According to NTA, more than 22 lakh candidates at 5,468 different centres located in 552 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India had appeared for the NEET UG 2025 examination.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Besides India, the NEET UG 2025 was also conducted in 14 cities outside the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.

When will NEET UG 2025 counselling begin?

While the NTA has not declared the date, it said that counselling of candidates who have cleared the exam would be conducted for admission based on the NEET All India Category List. The result has also been declared based on the same.

The NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates, and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction.