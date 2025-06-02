NEET-PG 2025 exam deferred after SC ruling

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday postponed the NEET-PG 2025 exam, following a Supreme Court directive to conduct the test in a single shift.

The exam, originally scheduled for June 15, has been deferred to allow the Board to arrange additional test centres and the infrastructure required for administering the exam in a single shift, as per the court’s order issued last Friday.

Advertisement

In its directive, the apex court instructed authorities to ensure complete transparency in the conduct of the exam and to identify secure centres for the same.

Advertisement

The revised date for the NEET-PG 2025 exam will be announced soon.