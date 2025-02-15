Need to develop a structured PPP policy within 1 year to strengthen veterinary services: Sec DAHD

A workshop aimed to strengthen the veterinary services through public-private partnerships (PPP) in areas such as vaccine platforms, veterinary workforce development, institutional infrastructure, and the creation of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD)-Free Zones was held here today.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in collaboration with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), successfully organised the WOAH PVS-PPP (Performance of Veterinary Services-Public Private Partnership) Targeted Support Workshop from February 11-13 here.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, emphasised the need for developing a structured PPP policy within a year to ensure long-term investment and private sector participation in veterinary services.

She highlighted the critical role of veterinary services in supporting the livestock sector, which contributes over 30 per cent to India’s Agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA).

She underscored the need for establishing veterinary laboratories with NABL accreditation and emphasised that private sector collaboration is essential for disease surveillance, workforce capacity, and vaccine production.

“This workshop has created a platform for structured PPP engagement in veterinary services. The discussions will contribute to a roadmap that enhances national disease control programs, expands veterinary infrastructure, and ensures a sustainable ecosystem for animal health security,” she said.