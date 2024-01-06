Need more ‘Gurukuls’ to provide modern education, protect India’s cultural heritage: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called for setting up more ‘Gurukuls’ in the country to not only provide modern education, but also protect India’s moral and cultural heritage.

After laying the foundation stone of ‘Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam’ at Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalay in Haridwar, he stated that at a time when moral values are deteriorating due to imitation of foreign culture, ‘Gurukuls’ must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth.

“About 1,000-1,500 years ago, there were many big universities in this country, wherein the Gurukul tradition was prevalent. After that, the country saw foreign invaders nearly destroying that system. They, in turn, developed a system which provided education to our youth, not in accordance with the country’s cultural spirit. Indian culture was portrayed as inferior. This feeling not only affected us politically but also mentally. During that time, Swami Darshanand ji established this Gurukul which has been illuminating our young generations since then,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he voiced the government’s resolve to inculcate moral values in the young ignited minds right from primary education. “The new education policy is being implemented in many educational institutions across the country. The process is long as no change in the educational system takes place suddenly. Gurukuls can play a very important role in this long process,” he said.

He pointed out that ‘Gurukuls’ give an impression that they only follow ancient methods of education, but in today’s times they have progressed and become modern. He exhorted the ‘Gurukuls’ to advance in the areas of emerging and cutting edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology, along with traditional education, in sync with today’s constantly-evolving times.

“Develop such technologies that will make the nation a leader in this field. Gurukuls should act as a guide for other educational institutions. In the times to come, they should once again represent the country and its culture, and become the new identity of India,” he added. The minister also underscored the role ‘Gurukuls’ can play in the cultural development in the country.