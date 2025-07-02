NDA built new Bihar from the ashes of ‘Jungle Raj’: Rajnath Singh

Over the past two decades, Bihar has seen remarkable progress under the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, successfully dismantling the old reputation of ‘Jungle Raj’ and ushering in a period of evident positive change, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the BJP State Executive Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday.

Addressing party leaders, he urged them to counter the Opposition’s “false narratives and disinformation” campaign with facts and conviction. He asked them to spread the message, house by house, that Bihar’s backwardness is not inherent, but a manufactured condition.

Advertisement

The BJP leader said, “The RJD and Congress will once again stoke the flames of division. However, our focus remains on development and fostering trust. Therefore, when the opposition resorts to divisive and hateful rhetoric, we must respond with a commitment to service. When they attempt to paint a bleak picture of Bihar’s future, we will present a clear path towards progress.”

Advertisement

“Their divisive tactics will be countered by our message of unity. And when they try to distract Bihar’s citizens from critical issues, we will champion the cause of a better-educated Bihar,” he added.

Targeting former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said real socialism or social justice is not what the RJD supremo claims to practice because he never respected the legacy of the icon of socialism, Karpuri Thakur.

He said, “Bihar’s land nurtured a son who transformed politics from a tool of power into a vehicle for social service – Jannayak Karpuri Thakur. Our government has approved a caste census to advance social justice. Furthermore, Modiji secured constitutional status for the National Backward Classes Commission. This is how we carry forward Karpuri Thakur’s legacy.”

He also launched a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav over alleged insult to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s portrait and said it shook the conscience of the nation.

He said, “It was not a normal mistake. There is no place for the rights and respect of Dalits in their hearts. They have no respect for Baba Saheb in their hearts. They can never repent.”