The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the video showing DCP North, Monika Bhardwaj and other police personnel being chased out of the Tis Hazari court premises by lawyers during a clash on November 2.

NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Bar Council of India and Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik expressing displeasure over the incident.

Sharma cited a video footage on the incident and said a First Investigation Report should be registered against the violators.

“Seeing a video where lawyers are manhandling and misbehaving with a woman police officer and behaving like goons. I strongly condemn it. I am going to take Suo Motu and will be writing to Bar Council and Commissioner of Police Delhi,” Sharma earlier tweeted.

Several CCTV videos have emerged where advocates are seen purportedly harassing woman police officers.

In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing a woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the lady cop was seen running, with some lawyers trying to catch hold of her, while some of her male colleagues trying to shield her.

Efforts are also on to trace a loaded 9mm pistol that went missing from the woman constable during the clash.

In another CCTV footage, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj is seen pleading before the agitated lawyers to stop violence after the scuffle at Tis Hazari.

According to IANS, a top-secret report of the Special Branch of the Delhi Police has revealed that a frenzied mob of over 200 attacked Bhardwaj during the violent clashes. It is claimed that the lady officer, who was unarmed’ could have been ‘lynched’ if a small contingent of police had not rushed to her rescue.

A five-minute audiotape of a policeman, who was seriously injured in the violent clashes at Tis Hazari court, has revealed that the lady Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) present on the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO’s service revolver.

The Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team, which is probing the Tis Hazari clashes, is in the process of recording the statements of all the officers who were part of controlling the crowd on November 2.

Another footage shows lawyers attacking policemen and trying to set fire to motorcycles.

In yet another video, lawyers were seen barging inside the administrative area of the court and assaulting policemen.

The SIT is examining the CCTV camera footages as part of the FIR registered following the violence.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the November 2 incident, which escalated after an argument over parking. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.