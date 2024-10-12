NCPCR recommends closure of madrassa boards, urges states to withdraw funding

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended to stop funding of Madrasas, stating that approximately 1.25 crore children are being deprived of education and being taught in a way that aligns them to the motives of specific groups.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States/UTs regarding the Commission’s report ‘Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs. Madrasas’, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said, “It has been recommended that State funding to the Madrasas and Madrasa Boards be stopped across all States/UTs and Madrasa Boards should be discontinued and closed down…”

The child rights panel recommended that “all non-muslim children be taken out of Madrasas and admitted in schools for receiving fundamental education as per the RTE Act, 2009.”

It also suggested regular school admissions for children from Muslim community who are attending Madrasa, whether recognized or unrecognized, are enrolled in formal schools and received education of the prescribed time and curriculum as per the RTE Act, 2009.

The recommendations of the panel, Kanoongo said, are based on a report prepared after an extensive study conducted over a period of nine years.

“Commission has released its final report after studying this issue for 9 years. We have found that around 1.25 crore children are deprived of their basic education rights. They are being tutored in such a way that they would work according to the motives of certain people, this is wrong. The people who have captured these Madrasas are those who used to say that they wanted to preach Islam across India during India-Pakistan partition,” said the NCPCR chief.

“There are Madrasa boards in 7-8 states and we have asked to shut the Madrasa boards because they filed to serve the purpose…donations are being raised for Madrasas. This funding should be stopped and Madrasa Board must be disbanded and the Hindu children who are studying in these,” he added.