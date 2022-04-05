NCPCR issue notice to ICICI after bank ask orphans to repay home loan

Coming up heavily on ICICI Bank in favor of four minor orphans the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued notice to the bank. The orphans who lost their parents in the second wave of COVID 19 and are facing a financial crisis have been asked by ICICI bank to repay their home loans.

The complaint made to NCPCR states that the particular bank is calling the grandparents of these four siblings in regard to the repayment of the loan taken by the applicant the parents of the minor who succumbed to COVID-19.

“The Commission requires you to physically appear before the Commission in this matter to furnish an action taken report on April 20, 2022, and to explain the reasons for not furnishing the requisite information sought by the Commission,” the notice reads.

The commission informed that these children are facing an acute financial crisis.

A loan of 25 lakh was taken by these minor’s parents out of which 7 lakh was paid by the parent before they were infected and succumbed to COVID during the second wave.

After the bank official to whom the letter by NCPCR was addressed failed to receive a response, NCPCR issued another letter to senior officials of the bank seeking the reason for not responding.