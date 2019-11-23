After an early morning shocker on Saturday for the about to happen alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra, by the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister with the support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the NCP leaders who went to the swearing-in ceremony were cheated.

Addressing media at a joint press conference hosted with the Shiv Sena chief Uhhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said, “We are absolutely sure that the BJP-led government that sworn-in today won’t be able to pass the floor test. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will form the government as the number is with us.”

Briefing about the sequence of events that took place, he said, “Yesterday during the meeting, the elected representatives of the party had shown their interest to form the government in the state.”

“Today I got a call in the morning that a meeting was called at the governor’s house. A true NCP member will never join the BJP government in the state,” he added.

“BJP has always believed in forming the government in the state through any means that they can, but the NCP doesn’t believe in this concept on BJP and will never form the government with them (BJP) either in the centre or in state,” Pawar added.

He also told the media that only 10 to 11 MLAs went to the swearing-in ceremony, and they had no idea where they are going.

Speaking to the media, a NCP leader who went to the ceremony said, “I got a call from Ajit Pawar at around 12 midnight and was called by him at 7 in the morning. Around 8-9 MLAs gathered and it was said that we have to attend a meeting.”

“We had no clue that we are going to a swearing ceremony at the Governor House. Right after the ceremony, we approached Sharad Pawar and told him that we are not part of Ajit Pawar’s game. Our support remains with NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance,” the MLA said.

Another rebel MLA Sandeep Singh told the media, “We had no idea why Ajit Pawar was calling us at Raj Bhavan. We have been deceived by him.”

Again speaking about yesterday’s meeting, Sharad Pawar said, “Each and every party at yesterday’s meeting had their names and signatures on a paper. Being the leader of the NCP Legislative Party, Ajit Pawar had the letters which he used to show it to the Governor as a sign of support from NCP.”

He further said that the party wants to form the government in the state and the alliance will remain together.

He also said that Congress also wanted to be in the press conference but due to their legislative party meeting, they have to reschedule it.

A separate press conference was held by the Congress later after around an hour.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “This is a new kind of politics which the country is witnessing. This is a clear disrespect of the Constitution and people of Maharashtra.”

“This is the repeated game that the BJP is playing not only in Maharashtra but across the country. In Harayana too, the BJP formed the government with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP which was against it during the polls” he said.

Thackeray further said, “The BJP should go back and respect Chatrapati Shivaji’s ideologies. This is a political strike on Maharashtra by BJP.”

On a question about action on nephew Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said, “We will take action against Ajit Pawar but it will be done after discussion with the entire party and not by one person.”

He also assured actions against the party’s rebel MLAs.

NCP has already removed Ajit Pawar as the Legislative Party leader.

