NCERT textbooks for Class 4-8 to be available by April and May; council pushes for bridge programme

Amidst rising concerns regarding the delay in the publication of the new textbooks for classes 4,5,7, and 8, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has assured that the same would be available by the end of April and May.

With the new academic session already underway in most schools across the country, the non-availability of the new books in the market has caused concern among many parents.

In line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, the syllabus for all the classes was modified to ensure interdisciplinary and experiential learning for the students. While NCERT brought out new textbooks for classes 1 and 2 in 2023, the same for classes 3 and 6 was done in 2024. For classes 4, 5, 7, and 8, the new textbooks will be introduced in the current academic session.

Speaking to The Statesman, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said that while the new textbooks for languages for classes 4 and 7 are already available in the market, the same for the rest of the subjects would be out by April 20. Further, the new textbooks for classes 5 and 8 will be made available at the end of May.

“Earlier, a small team of experts used to be roped in the process of gathering the subject matter and publishing the books. Now we have over 600 subject experts working together. The process requires critical analysis at each stage, leaving no scope for error,” he said.

Talking about NCERT’s ‘bridge programme’ introduced for classes 5 and 8, Saklani said it would help students in understanding the textbooks and syllabus in a much better way. “The aim of the bridge programme is to ensure a smooth transition of the students to new classes and help them get used to the new textbooks. It is time the parents and students come out of the culturally rooted system of running after the new books at the onset of the new academic session. They should rather be focused on getting prepared for the books first,” he added.

It may be noted that the online bridge programme comprises subject-wise activities and material provided by the NCERT for the new academic session. While for class 5, the bridge programme comprises a 30-day capsule, the same for class 8 is meant for 45 days.