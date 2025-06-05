NCC’s Mount Everest Expedition team gets hero’s welcome

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition team received a warm welcome at DGNCC camp here after successfully scaling the world’s highest peak last month, an official communique said on Thursday.

The team of ten cadets, comprising five boys and five girls, with an average age of just 19, displayed exemplary courage, resilience, and teamwork, achieving a 100 per cent summit success rate despite harsh weather and difficult terrain, it said, adding that the achievement marks the third successful NCC expedition to Mount Everest, following earlier triumphs in 2013 and 2016.

All 10 climbers, who underwent rigorous selection and training process, including a preparatory ascent of Mount Abi Gamin and a winter training camp at the Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen Base Camp, were novice.

The youngest team member was 16 years old. Their exceptional discipline and fitness earned praise from Sherpa guides and fellow international climbers, it added.

The cadets were chosen from across the country. They underwent a strict selection and training process.

The NCC successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848m) on May 18, 2025. Despite facing challenging weather and terrain, the cadets successfully unfurled the Tricolour and the NCC Flag atop the world’s highest peak, representing national pride and youth power.

The expedition was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the national capital on April 3, 2025.