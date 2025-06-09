NCC cadets create history with daring parasailing near LoC

In a remarkable display of courage and patriotism, NCC cadets created history on Monday by successfully conducting a parasailing activity just 500 metres from the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, adjacent to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The unprecedented event marked a significant milestone in the cadets’ training and national service.

This unique adventure activity, conducted in the picturesque village of Jhullus from 3 to 9 June, was organised by the 5 J&K Battalion NCC, Poonch, through their dedicated and well-trained team, marking a remarkable milestone in the region’s history.

The event saw the active participation of 100 NCC cadets and Associate NCC Officers from various colleges across the Poonch and Jammu regions.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the young NCC boys and girls, hailing from diverse backgrounds, demonstrated exceptional skills, confidence, and bravery in undertaking this challenging activity, which is considered a significant component of adventure training aimed at building leadership, resilience, and national pride among the youth.

The adventure parasailing camp was not only a major achievement in terms of activity execution but also carried profound symbolic significance.

Coming shortly after the ongoing Operation Sindoor, a strategic offensive launched by India in May 2025 against terrorist organisations operating from Pakistan and in the aftermath of Pakistan’s inhuman heavy artillery shelling on civil population, Commanding Officer Colonel Naresh Kaushik said, “The event served as a powerful display of the determination and courage of Indian youth, and the successful conduct of this activity in a sensitive border area facing persistent security challenges reaffirmed the resolve of the nation to empower its youth and reinforce their confidence.”

The participants underwent rigorous training sessions, which included safety drills, physical endurance exercises, and meticulous planning, culminating in parasailing flights.

The NCC cadets, under the watchful guidance of their officers, soared high into the sky, capturing breathtaking views of the border landscape, subjugating fears, and showcasing their resilience. The activity was meticulously organised to ensure safety and maximum experiential learning, allowing the NCC cadets not only to challenge their physical limits but also to develop teamwork, leadership, and a sense of discipline.

The event was enthusiastically received by the local community, especially the young children, who gathered in large numbers to witness this thrilling activity. For many, it was a first-time experience seeing NCC cadets undertake such daring feats, inspiring hope, confidence, and a sense of nationalism among the local population. These young spectators expressed enthusiasm and pride, seeing their region host such a game-changing event. The local populace appreciated the efforts of the NCC, which has consistently worked towards nurturing a spirit of patriotism and social responsibility among the younger generation.

This adventure parasailing camp also served as an effective platform to promote physical fitness, mental resilience, and a sense of camaraderie among the youth of the border regions, vital for overcoming the psychological and physical challenges posed in the border areas.

The successful culmination of the camp not only marked a historic milestone for NCC in Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh but also reinforced the message that with courage, determination, and unity, Indian youth can face any challenge head-on. The event has undoubtedly become a proud chapter in the region’s history of youth empowerment and adventure training, inspiring countless others to follow in the footsteps of these brave NCC cadets.