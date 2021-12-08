NC seeks restoration of J&K’s statehood, Articles 370 & 35A

The Central Zone convention of the National Conference (NC) on Wednesday sought restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and also the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was among the five resolutions adopted by the NC, including effective measures to curb inflation and rising prices, jobs to unemployed, repeal of decision with regard to Durbar Move and providing respite to farmers.

NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who presided over the convention, while expressing optimism about the restoration of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, said the people are resolute enough and steadfast in their resolve to stand for their rights.

“We will fight for our rights peacefully as we don’t believe in violence”, Abdullah said.

The NC President referred to the repeal of three farm laws in the face of stiff resistance by the farmers together with 750 sacrifices and said the Centre was forced to announce rollback fearing poll debacle in five states. He said the farm laws were passed in a huff, notwithstanding the demand for debate and discussion by the opposition ahead of their passage. Such was the arrogance of numbers that no plea of sending the farm bills to the select committee was heeded to. He said ultimately the government had to bow down before the strong will of the farmers. He said democracy is all about discussion and creating impediments in this process is against the democratic ethos of the country.

Decrying the August 2019 political developments wherein the special status of J&K was abrogated, Abdullah described revocation of special status to J&K as snatching of their rights. The people of J&K acceded to Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not that of Nathuram Godse. He said the hate and communal politics is not in the interest of the nation and the BJP should better realize it.

“We are not anti-nationals,” he said while assailing the communal forces to see the compatriots through tinted glasses. He said India belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste. The nation will flourish by remaining inclusive, he added. Abdullah also questioned the type of democracy being practised by the BJP and referred to the expulsion of 12 members from the Rajya Sabha. He claimed the decision is prompted by the intention of seeking passage of bills as the numbers do not favour the government.