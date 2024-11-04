NC MLA Abdul Rahim Rather appointed J-K Assembly Speaker

Seven-time NC MLA Abdul Rahim Rather was on Monday elected as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Rather had served as the leader of the opposition from 2002 to 2008.

During the first day of the five-day session, Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar proposed Rather’s name for the position of Speaker, which was seconded by National Conference MLA Arjun Singh Raju. Following his election, Rather was escorted to the chair by Leader of the House Omar Abdullah and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Rather on his election as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. “On behalf of the entire House, I extend my congratulations. You were the obvious choice for this position, and there were no objections to your selection. You are now the custodian of this House,” Abdullah said.

With opposition parties deciding against contesting the post, pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul declared Rather’s election as the Speaker.

The BJP had nominated Narinder Singh Raina as its candidate for the deputy speaker position, although it had not put forth a candidate for the Speaker’s role.

The last assembly session took place in 2018, just before the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.