NC-Congress alliance to elect Omar its leader to form popular govt in J&K

The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance will meet on Thursday in Srinagar to formally elect Omar Abdullah its leader paving the way for him to become the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir again after a gap of ten years.

Omar told media persons on Wednesday that before the legislature party, the NC would meet to elect its leader and subsequently the alliance leader will meet the lieutenant governor to stake claim to form a government and fix a date for the swearing ceremony.

He said he would like the process of government formation to happen as soon as possible because “we have been without an elected government since 2018. Time has come we get back to work”. He expressed the hope that the government in Jammu and Kashmir would be able to run smoothly unlike in Delhi.

Omar further said, “Ours will not be a government of only those who voted for us, it will be a government for every single individual of J&K regardless of whom they voted for. Special emphasis will be paid on giving a sense of ownership and voice within the government to those areas from where MLAs in this government will be less in number.”

On the J&K’s relations with the BJP government at the Centre, Omar said J&K cannot afford to have an antagonistic relationship with the Central government in Delhi as it needs their help to solve the region’s complex issues. “We will have to find a way of working together, and I hope that the Union government will respect the mandate of the people and will work together with the government of J&K to resolve the problems of the people,” he added.

He said though his party does not agree with the politics of the BJP, it is not under compulsion to fight with the Central government. “I think proper relations with the Centre will be good for J&K and the people of J&K. People of J&K have not voted for fights, they voted because they want jobs, progress, statehood, relief in power supply and resolution of other issues”.

Earlier, acknowledging Modi’s congratulatory message to him, Omar wrote on X: “Thank you very much for your message of congratulations @narendramodi sahib. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development & good governance”.

On his party’s victory in the assembly elections, the NC leader said, “I am humbled by the mandate the people have given, but I am also acutely aware of the responsibility that this mandate places upon us. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted, they have made their voices heard. They want to be a part of the process of governance. I am also acutely aware of the fact that there is a sharp divide between Kashmir and Jammu, and therefore, the incoming government will have a major responsibility of giving a sense of ownership to the people of Jammu.”

“After formation of the government, in its first meeting, the cabinet will pass a resolution impressing upon the Centre to restore the statehood. The chief minister should then take that resolution to the prime minister,” Omar said.

He said PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made the commitment to restoring the statehood of J&K. They did not say that the statehood will be restored only if a BJP government was voted to power. Hence they should take steps to restore our statehood.

“A lot of things can be done as a Union Territory, clearly some things can’t but we expect that J&K will not remain a UT forever. We expect the honourable PM will do the honourable thing and return statehood to J&K at the earliest and then the rest of our manifesto will be implemented,” he added.