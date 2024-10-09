Nayab Saini meets PM: Modi congratulates on historic victory of BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on the resounding victory of the BJP in Haryana assembly elections, counting for which was held yesterday.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Haryana’s role is going to become even more important in the resolution of developed India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote “I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and congratulated him for the historic victory of BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana’s role is going to become even more important in the resolution of developed India.”

Advertisement

Beating all exit polls, the BJP on Tuesday registered a hat-trick victory in the Haryana Assembly election, inflicting a big jolt to the Congress, which had over-estimated its performance in the polling and thought it was time for celebration, prematurely.

The BJP won 48 seats in Haryana, while the Congress was restricted to 37, with the INLD winning two and Independents three in the 90-member House. The election proved lucky for Chief Minister Nayab Saini who had replaced Mr Manohar Lal, Chief Minister since 2014, only six months ago.

Yesterday also, Prime Minister Modi had called up Haryana Chief Minister Saini and congratulated him for the party’s victory and for his stellar performance in the Ladwa constituency.