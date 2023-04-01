Naxals set ablaze a passenger bus in Malewahi area, Dantewada district

A group of Naxals set ablaze a passenger bus in the Malewahi area of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh on March 31. According to the latest reports, at least 15 people were killed in the attack, while several others sustained injuries.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the bus was travelling from Dantewada to Sukma. The Naxals stopped the bus near Malewahi. Then they set the bus on fire, leaving no chance for anyone to escape. The passengers were left to fend for themselves in the midst of the raging fire.

The incident has been condemned by political leaders from across the spectrum, with many expressing their condolences to the families of the victims. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condemned the attack and has promised to take strict action against the Naxals. He has also announced compensation for the families of the victims.

This is not the first time that Naxals have targeted civilians in Chhattisgarh. The region has been plagued by Naxal violence for many years, with innocent civilians often bearing the brunt of their attacks. The Naxals claim to be fighting for the rights of the oppressed but their actions suggest otherwise.

The government has been trying to combat the Naxal insurgency in the region for many years, but the situation remains precarious. The Naxals have been able to carry out attacks with relative ease, and the security forces have struggled to contain them.