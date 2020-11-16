Barely a few hours before Bihar is getting new Chief Minister in the form of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, Naxalites marked their presence as they hit the state by blowing up a community building in Bodhi Bigha village in Gaya district.

“A group of suspected Naxalites blew up a community building in Bodhi Bigha village in Gaya district of Bihar,” informed the police.

A group of armed Naxalites went to the village in the Dumaria Police Station area on Sunday night and blew up the building by using explosives and later resorted to aerial firing while leaving the village.

However, no loss of life was reported, said a police official.

Vimal Kumar, the police station in-charge of Dumaria, confirmed the attack.

“The Naxalites left a handwritten pamphlet, issuing warnings to the local authorities and the police while taking responsibility for the attack,” said Kumar.

According to police sources, a police station was due to function from the community building, which is probably why the Naxalites targeted it to create fear among the area population.

Police is trying to track down the suspected Naxalites.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the state chief minister for a fourth straight term. 14 other ministers will be sworn in with him.

BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi would be the two Deputy CMs and they would take the oath today.

The event will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NDA won the Bihar assembly elections as it gathered 125 of 243 assembly seats, a bare three above the majority mark.