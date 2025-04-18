Naxal bunkers in Saranda reveal battle-ready preparations, unmask ‘Red Army’ tactics hidden deep within forests

As security forces continue their relentless push into the dense Saranda forests of Jharkhand, a chilling picture of the Naxal insurgency is coming to light—one that resembles a covert war zone rather than mere guerrilla hideouts. What is being discovered beneath the thick canopy is not just temporary shelters, but heavily fortified underground bunkers—engineered with precision and designed for sustained conflict. These strongholds reflect a level of military-like preparedness that has allowed the Naxals to dominate this terrain for decades.

In recent weeks, multiple such bunkers have been uncovered and destroyed. Each reveals a high level of strategic planning—stockpiled with weapons, rations, medicines, and surrounded by deadly traps. From spiked pits filled with iron rods to concealed IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), the Naxals have turned the terrain into a carefully choreographed battleground. These defences are not just to protect, but to inflict damage on advancing forces, making every step forward an operation in itself.

Advertisement

According to the Jharkhand Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, the campaign in Saranda is unlike any other anti-Naxal operation in the state. “Over the past week alone, we’ve neutralised over 16 bunkers. These are not ordinary structures—they’re war zones in themselves, surrounded by IEDs and spike holes meant to trap and kill,” he said. Gupta confirmed that the bunkers were found to contain food supplies, medicines, and a cache of arms, indicating long-term occupancy and preparation.

Advertisement

Despite large-scale operations since 2022, Saranda remains one of the last and most resilient strongholds of the CPI (Maoist). While much of Kolhan has been reclaimed, Saranda continues to resist. The terrain is treacherous, and the resistance is fierce. Since March 2025, six major IED blasts have rocked the region, resulting in the death of two personnel and injuries to several others. On April 13, Jaguar constable Sunil Dhan was martyred in an explosion. Earlier, on March 22, CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Mandal lost his life, further underscoring the deadly nature of this terrain.

The most dangerous areas—Jeraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonua, Jeteya, Gudri, and Tumbahata—are dotted with hidden explosives. These areas are so perilous that even motorcycles have triggered IEDs, costing lives. Over the past 18 months, at least 22 civilians have died due to landmines laid by Naxals in these forest pockets.

Saranda is not just a battlefield—it’s a headquarters. After the fall of Budha Pahad, top Naxal commanders have relocated here. Among them are wanted leaders like Misir Besra, Anmol Da, Tech Vishwanath alias Santosh, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin—many carrying bounties of up to ₹1 crore. Backed by around 60 guerrilla-trained cadres, their grip over Saranda is strategic, not just symbolic.

The counter-insurgency drive over the last five years has made significant gains. Forty-eight permanent police camps have been established. More than 180 Naxals have been arrested, 13 killed in encounters, and 60+ firearms seized. Nearly 600 IEDs, over 170 spike pits, and around 100 bunkers have been destroyed. Yet, the final breakthrough remains elusive.

DGP Gupta remains optimistic, noting that the Naxals are losing ground and relying increasingly on mines and psychological warfare. “They are weakened, but not finished. We have a clear target to eliminate their last base. We’re working closely with central forces, and soon, Saranda too will be freed,” he asserts.