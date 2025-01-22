Navy’s RD Contingent: The “New India” at Kartavya Path

The naval contingent for this year’s Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will feature 144 young personnel, with an average age of just 25 years. Dubbed “special” by Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Controller Personnel Services, the sailors have undergone rigorous training in preparation for the prestigious event.

“They are special not just because they stand before you today, but because they represent the sailors and officers of the Indian Navy,” the Vice Admiral stated. “These personnel are on ships, submarines, and aircraft, safeguarding India’s maritime interests from the depths of the oceans to the heights of the skies. They are special because they embody the spirit of the ‘New India.’”

Leading the contingent is Lt Cdr Saahil Ahluwalia as Contingent Commander, with Lt Cdr Indresh Chaudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Bharavi and Lt Divinder Kumar serving as Platoon Commanders.

The Navy’s 2025 tableau, a highlight of the parade, emphasizes the need for a “Strong Navy for a Strong Nation.” It showcases the recently commissioned indigenous frontline ships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vagsheer, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 in Mumbai. The tableau will be led by Lt Cdr Mamta Sihag and Lt Vipul Singh Gehlot.

Vice Admiral McCarty described the tableau as offering a unique perspective of India from the Indian Ocean. “This is a viewpoint we rarely see, yet it represents the new reality of today,” he said. He quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who remarked that India is no longer just a landlocked country with seashores, but rather a nation with maritime power, comparable to an island.

As India moves towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, the Vice Admiral emphasized, “For both economic prosperity and security, a powerful and self-reliant Indian Navy is essential to our nation’s future.”