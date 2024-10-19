Navy’s ‘Northeast Odyssey’ Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off from Shillong

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, officially flagged off the ‘Northeast Odyssey’ Motorcycle Expedition today from Shillong, Meghalaya.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, GOC, 101 Area, and Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, SASO, Eastern Air Command.

Organized in collaboration with TVS Motor Company, the expedition will pass through the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to raise awareness about the Indian Navy among the region’s youth and civil society.

Advertisement

The initiative also seeks to highlight career opportunities in the Navy, particularly through the Agnipath Scheme. This expedition follows the Navy’s previous successful outreach efforts in the Northeast in 2022 and in Leh/Ladakh in 2023.

A key feature of the expedition is the inclusion of women officers and spouses, promoting the spirit of Nari Shakti (women empowerment).

The 15-day journey will cover a distance of 2,500 kilometers, passing through major cities and towns in Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. Along the way, the Navy will conduct awareness programs in schools and colleges, interact with naval veterans, and honor Veer Naris (widows of fallen soldiers).

In his address at the flag-off ceremony, Vice Admiral Pendharkar emphasized the Navy’s commitment to promoting adventure activities, which not only inspire personal growth but also foster teamwork and camaraderie, qualities essential for naval operations.

He commended the riders for embarking on this mission to enhance maritime consciousness in a region far from the seas but close to the nation’s heart. He also thanked TVS Motor Company for supporting the initiative and wished the participants a safe and memorable journey.