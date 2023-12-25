Navy confirms MV Chem Pluto was hit by drone, to conduct forensic analysis

The Indian Navy on Monday confirmed that the Liberian-flagged chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto was hit by a drone attack but added that a forensic analysis will be needed to “establish the vector of the attack.”

MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indians and a Vietnamese crew, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a drone strike last week.

The vessel arrived in Mumbai today. Upon its arrival, Indian Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted a through inspection and made the preliminary assessment of the attack.

“Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including the type and amount of explosive used,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy also informed that a joint investigation by various agencies has also started into the incident

“A Joint Investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Team, the statement said.

The ship will undergo mandatory checks and it’s cargo will be transferred to another vessel.

“The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo,” the Indian Navy statement added.

MV Chem Pluto, came under a drone attack in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The vessel was at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast when it was attacked.

Indian Navy aircraft and warships along with Coast Gaurd vessels rushed to the area, and escorted the attacked vessel safely.

According to US military, the drone attack was carried out by Iran. The US military also claimed that two other oil-tankers were also attacked the same day by Iran-back Houthi rebels.

One of the other two also had more than two dozen Indian crew members. Iran, however, rejected the US claim, saying Houthi rebels operate independently and that it was not connected to the attack on merchant vessels.