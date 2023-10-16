Navratri Puja signifies return of peace in Valley: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Navratri Puja held this year at Kashmir’s historic Sharda Temple signifies the return of peace in the Valley, and marks the rekindling of the nation’s spiritual and cultural flame.

Amit Shah emphasized that the puja held for the first time after 1947 was a matter of profound spiritual significance for the entire nation.

Earlier, the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed in the temple this year and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri Puja resonate in the shrine, the home minister added.

On Monday, Navratri Puja was held at the re-built Sharda Temple in Kashmir’s Teetwal.

It was in March this year when the temple was re-opened by Shah at the place where it existed before the partition of the country.

”It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947 the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year. Earlier in the year, the Chaitra Navratri Puja was performed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine.

“I was fortunate to reopen the temple on 23rd March 2023 after its restoration. This not only signifies the return of peace in the Valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation’s spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of PM narendramodiJi,” Shah wrote in a post on ‘X’.

People in large numbers took part in the Puja held at the temple.

Later in the day, Shah who was in West Bengal also extended Navratri greetings to the people in Sealdah, where he inaugurated a Durga Puja Pandal made like the Ram Mandir being built at Ayodhya.

Shah said that the people in Bengal have already inaugurated the Ram Mandir being made at Ayodhya, and this pandal in the form of the Mandir here sends the message of Ram Mandir across the globe.