Natural herb ‘Chhoti Kateli’ effective against tuberculosis: Patanjali study

In a significant development in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), recent research from Patanjali has identified the natural herb Solanum virginianum, commonly known as ‘Chhoti Kateli,’ as an effective preventive measure against the disease.

The study, published in the prestigious journal Frontiers in Microbiology, marks a breakthrough in the development of herbal medicine for TB.

TB or tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and predominantly affects the lungs. The disease spreads through the air when infected individuals cough, sneeze, or spit.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 10 million people globally were affected by TB in 2022. Despite being preventable and curable, TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali highlighted the limitations of current TB treatments, including the limited bioavailability of anti-tubercular drugs, the bacteria’s ability to develop drug resistance, and the hepatotoxicity induced by prolonged treatment.

These challenges underscore the urgent need for new TB drugs or adjunct therapies to enhance existing treatments.

Patanjali’s research on Solanum virginianum extract (SVE) or ‘Chhoti Kateli’ aims to develop herbal therapies that can either stand alone or complement existing anti-TB drugs. The study tested SVE’s biological activity on Mycobacterium smegmatis, a model for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and found that bacteria treated with SVE exhibited reduced growth and viability, demonstrating the extract’s anti-tubercular effects.

Advanced techniques like Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)–based metabolomics approaches revealed that SVE treatment altered the bacterial cell microarchitecture and compromised cell wall integrity.

Further analysis using Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography/Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (UPLC/QToF-MS) showed that SVE increased the bioavailability of the TB drug isoniazid (INH), enhancing its efficacy against the bacteria.

In cell line-based infection experiments, the combination of SVE and INH significantly increased bacterial mortality. Additionally, SVE exhibited hepatoprotective effects in human liver cells.

Acharya Balkrishna expressed his delight at the publication of this groundbreaking research in Frontiers in Microbiology. He emphasised Patanjali’s commitment to advancing herbal medicine and Ayurveda, aiming to liberate people from both curable and incurable diseases.

He reiterated that all scientists and employees at Patanjali are dedicated to reviving the golden era of Ayurveda and ensuring that India’s ancient heritage is recognised worldwide.