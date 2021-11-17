National Workshop on Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme held

In a boost to the national land record modernization programme, the Ministry of Rural Development today organized a National Workshop to enable States to share each other’s best practices in the field and learn about the latest software developments.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Bhumi Samvaad, the National Workshop on Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) and launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal and Dashboard.

NGDRS is an in-house advanced software application for the registration system and is configurable and compatible with the state-specific needs in the country

Addressing Ministers and senior officials from various States, the Union Minister asked States to learn and adopt the best practices of other states in the field of land management, land acquisition and infrastructure projects.

The Minister said that to appreciate and encourage the good work done by the State Governments, the Department of Land Resources has also initiated the National Land Management Award – 2021 and also national level ranking of States based on the best practices for land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

Talking about the importance of Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPIN), Singh said it is just like the Aadhar Number of land parcels. He said that in this unique system wherein a unique ID, based on Geo-coordinates of the parcels, is generated and assigned to the plots.

This has been introduced to share the computerized digital land record data among different States and sectors and a uniform system of assigning a unique ID to the land parcels across the country.

So far it has already been implemented in 13 States and pilot-tested in another six. The Department has decided to complete the process of assigning unique IDs to the land parcels in the entire country by the end of this financial year, 2021-22.

The Minister said when this system will be implemented in the entire country most of the land disputes will be resolved automatically.

As of today, substantial progress has been achieved in different components of the programme wherein computerization of land records is completed in 600811 villages against a total of 656190 villages.

Besides, digitization of cadastral Maps/FMBs is completed in 1.11 crore Maps against a total number of 1.63 crore Maps and computerization of Sub Registrar Offices completed in 4883 offices against a total number of 5220.