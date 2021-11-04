National trade unions on warpath, will hold Convention on 11 November to cement worker-kisan unity

National trade unions are on a warpath against the Government for its refusal to consider their views on economic issues, and will organize a series of protests, beginning 26th November, the day farmers began their march towards Delhi on controversial farm laws last year.

In a statement today, constituents of the Platform of Central Trade Unions said that they had decided to hold a National Convention of Trade Unions in Delhi on 11th November.

This will be followed by state level conventions, jathas, demonstrations, a Mahapadav, mini parliaments, extensive signature campaigns etc all over the country.

The trade unions held a dialogue with leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in which both sides apprised the other of the struggles being planned ahead.

A two-day countrywide general strike is planned during the Budget Session in 2022. The worker-kisan unity is to be strengthened through united struggles, the unions decided.

The unions consider that the Government policies towards national assets were ultimately leading to inflation and increase in user-charges. People will be made aware of this through various campaigns.

The unions’ statement was issued by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.