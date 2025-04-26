National Security First: Media told to avoid live coverage of defence ops

Asking the media to observe restraint in the reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory.

Asking the varied media platforms to exercise utmost responsibility, the advisory stated, “In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations.”

Specifically asking to stop the real-time coverage, the advisory, which comes four days after 26 people were gunned down by terrorists, read, “Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel.”

While referring to the past reporting pattern carried out during the Kargil war, Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, the ministry said that unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests.

While stating that media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security, the advisory said, “Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces.”

Earlier, in an advisory to all TV channels, the ministry had asked them to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021).

“No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes,” it read.

Referring to the same, the Ministry said, “Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operation and movement by the security forces in the interest of national security. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government till such operation concludes,” it said.

“All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in service of the nation,” it added.