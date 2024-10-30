National Internet Exchange of India unveils new office in Delhi

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Wednesday celebrated the grand inauguration of its new office at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, here

The event was presided over by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman, NIXI along with Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, and Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, MeitY.

This event marked a significant step in NIXI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen India’s internet infrastructure and foster digital growth.

Advertisement

As part of the event, the Secretary MeitY also unveiled a few of the initiatives undertaken by NIXI, such as a Festive Offer for .in Accredited Registrars, aimed at accelerating the adoption of the .in domain across the users.

He mentioned that NIXI has a very important role to play in the field of Internet, not just at national level but also globally. NIXI is ready to make a difference in this field as its role is being redefined right now, he added.

The ceremony also featured the launch of NIXI’s CSR Impact Report for FY 23-24, highlighting the organisation’s achievements in the realm of corporate social responsibility. The report showcased NIXI’s work in promoting digital literacy, expanding internet accessibility, and contributing to community development. It also outlined future goals, reaffirming NIXI’s commitment to supporting India’s digital economy and social empowerment initiatives.

The event was also marked by the signing of a strategic agreement with M/s Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for the implementation of NIXI SSL Certificate Authority (SSL CA). This partnership will enhance internet security across India by providing trusted SSL certification services, ensuring safe online transactions and bolstering user trust.