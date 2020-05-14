A sudden change in the weather of the national capital and the surrounding region has been witnessed on Thursday as strong winds and dust storms turned the sky dark in the evening.

As per the Regional Weather Centre, New Delhi NCR will witness rainfall on May 13 and 14 which will offer a brief respite from the soaring temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (MeT) had also predicted earlier that fresh rainfall and thundershowers between will be witnessed on May 13-14 over parts of north and northwest India.

The national capital region may witness cloudy weather and light rainfall through late Friday evening.

The weather in the NCR was sunny in the morning. Parts of the Delhi-NCR region witnessed lightning, light showers along with gusty winds plummeting the average temperature by several degrees.

Clouds covered the sky during the late afternoon, followed by strong winds and rainfall.