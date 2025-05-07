Nation reacts strongly to Operation Sindoor: Public backs military action, urges continued vigilance

A fortnight after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India woke up to news of Operation Sindoor, a targeted military strike carried out by Indian defence forces on nine terror camps across the border, in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition posted patriotic slogans such as “Jai Hind” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, applauding the military’s precision air strikes.

A similar sentiment echoed across the public, with widespread support for the Indian Government and its decisive military response.

A security guard from Uttarakhand, currently working in the heart of the national capital and wishing to remain anonymous, remarked that the act of vengeance was justified.

“It makes me happy that justice has been served by Modiji,” he said. Supporting a tit-for-tat approach and standing in solidarity with the armed forces, he added, “Jaise ko taisa mila. In logon (terrorists) ne innocent logon ko maara. Hamare sena ke jawano ke saath bhi bahut galat kiya, woh bhi tab jab woh apne parivaar ke saath ghoomne gaye the.”

Milind Bansal, a working professional at a private bank in Delhi, voiced strong support for the operation, saying the military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan was both necessary and long overdue.

Condemning the barbaric acts of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, Lucky Kashyap, a 19-year-old student from Dilshad Garden, also lauded the Indian air strikes.

“We always give Pakistan a ‘mauka,’ they always give us ‘dhoka,” he said, urging stronger action if such attacks happen again.

The brutality of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians including newlyweds who had married only weeks earlier—sparked outrage even in the National Capital Region.

“As an army man’s daughter, I see this differently. When you invade another country and harm civilians, there should be consequences. India’s response is justified, and the government must continue taking strong action against such aggression,” said Sunaina Manhas, an HR professional at an export-import firm in NCR.

However, amid the strong wave of support, some voices expressed concern and confusion over the authenticity of information circulating online and through media outlets.

“It’s hard to discern the truth amidst the information overload and conflicting claims from both sides. Regardless of the motive, violence isn’t the solution. Killing innocent people won’t justify past losses,” said Sindhuri Pillai, a research scholar from Chandigarh.