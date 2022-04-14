Nation pays homage to Ambedkar on his 132nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 132 birth anniversary, saying the leader has made “indelible contributions to India’s progress.”

Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay his respect to the architect of the constitution, “Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams for our nation.” PM Modi also shared a video that talked about various aspects of Baba Saheb’s life and his struggle.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tributes on Ambedkar Jayati 2022. In a tweet, President said, “an economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country. He contributed to promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of the caste system. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and backward classes.”

“We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of `Social and Economic Justice` and `Equality of Status and Opportunity`,” the President added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid floral tributes at the statue of Baba Saheb at Sansad Bhavan Lawns in the Parliament House complex this morning. Thereafter Vice President M Venkiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla also offered floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virender Kumar and other Union Ministers, and dignitaries also offered tributes. The function was organised by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Baba Rao Ambedkar was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Ambedkar was an economist and advocate of human rights. He was the president of the constituent assembly which gave India its constitution.

April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour Dr Ambedkar’s contributions to shaping present-day India and his dedication to fighting social evils such as caste discrimination and oppression.