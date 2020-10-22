Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to his close friend and Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Thursday.

Praising Shah for his “dedication” towards his work, PM said, “Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress.”

“Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” PM said in a tweet.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also wished Home Minister.

In a message on Twitter, he said, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life.”

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 22, 2020

Many leaders and ministers extended their wishes to the Home Minister on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah Ji. Wishing him a long,happy & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/iCty4EnjO3 — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 22, 2020

Birthday greetings to Sh @AmitShah ji. Under your leadership both the party & country hv been strengthened. Your work ethics, decisiveness & commitment are an inspiration to millions. Historic reforms have taken place and more shall follow…wishing you good health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/UZyi5p3L2O — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 22, 2020

Hearty birthday wishes to @AmitShah Ji. He has made every Kaaryakarta to feel like one family. His nation building efforts will keep inspiring generations to come.

I wish him a long and healthy life. #HBDசாணக்கியர்அமித்ஷா#HBDayAmitShah — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 22, 2020

Heartiest birthday greetings from Maharashtra, to our great leader,Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji!

Wishing you a long life &good health to serve BharatMata.

आमचे नेते,प्रेरणास्थान निर्णयकुशलतेचे नायक

यशस्वी केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री मा.अमितभाई शाह

यांना वाढदिवसाच्या अनेकानेक शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/JeJacObufI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 22, 2020

Wishing Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. I pray to god for your long and healthy life. 🙏 #HBDayAmitShah — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) October 22, 2020

Shri @AmitShah Ji’s life has been one of great tyaag & tapasya towards making India prouder, stronger & more self-reliant. He is a perfect mix of tradition & modernity. May all divine blessings protect him & fill his path with happiness & peace. Happy birthday,Sir. #HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/iBJSdJt3Lh — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 22, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has thanked BJP leaders and others for the birthday wishes.