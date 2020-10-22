Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to his close friend and Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Thursday.

Praising Shah for his “dedication” towards his work, PM said, “Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress.”

“Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” PM said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also wished Home Minister.

In a message on Twitter, he said, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life.”

Many leaders and ministers extended their wishes to the Home Minister on his birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has thanked BJP leaders and others for the birthday wishes.