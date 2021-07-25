Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, stressed the mantra of ‘Nation First, Always First’ as the country is entering its 75th year of Independence.

The PM said that every citizen should lead a “Bharat Jodo Andolan” in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the “Bharat Chhoro Andolan” while delivering his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

He noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year.

“Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the ‘Bharat Chhoro Andolan’ (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan (Unite India Movement)’. It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities,” said Modi adding, “We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First.”

“The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress,” said Modi.

He said that many programmes are being organised in connection with Amrit Mahotsav and that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have the maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together. For this, a website, rashtragan.in, too has been created.

“With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative. In the days to come, you will get to see many such campaigns and efforts,” he said.

He urged people to keep encouraging and supporting Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics and called on the people to support the Indian Olympics team on social media by joining the ‘Victory Punch Campaign’.

“You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” Modi said.

To mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas Noting on July 26, the prime minister asked the people of the country to pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999.

