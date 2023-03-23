NASA and ISRO have jointly manufactured earth science satellite NISAR: Jitendra Singh

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have jointly manufactured an earth science satellite named, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the mission objectives of the satellite are- Design, Develop and launch a Dual Frequency (L and S band) Radar Imaging Satellite and to Explore newer applications areas using L & S Band microwave data, especially in surface deformation studies, terrestrial biomass structure, natural resource mapping and monitoring and studies related to dynamics of ice-sheets, glaciers, forests, oil slick etc.

The Minister said the satellite is configured with an I-3K bus and the instrument identified for SAR is based on the innovative Sweep SAR technique configured in both L and S bands in polarimetric configuration for wide swath and high resolution.

The spacecraft will orbit the Earth in a sun-synchronous orbit of 747 Km with an inclination of 98.4 degree for a 12-day repeat cycle.

Jitendra Singh said while NASA is delivering the L-Band SAR payload, high precision GPS and 12m unfurlable antenna, ISRO is delivering the S-band SAR payload, spacecraft bus and facilitating a launch. The total expenditure incurred on realisation of the NISAR satellite by ISRO up to February 2023 is Rs 469.40 crore, excluding launch costs.