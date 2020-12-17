BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in a public event in Madhya Pradesh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played an “important role” in the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

“Don’t tell anyone. I haven’t told anyone this till now… am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan,” Vijayvargiya said.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government collapsed after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress pushing into a crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

In his letter to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia had written, “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”