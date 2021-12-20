The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Rajya Sabha

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to correct a drafting error in the law, today received Parliamentary approval after being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill replaced an Ordinance that had to be promulgated because of an order by the Tripura High Court.

She said the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) deserves praise for the remarkable seizures of heroin made by its staff at Mundra port and in Delhi. The cases were transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NDPS Act regulates certain operations (such as manufacture, transport, and consumption) related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In 2014, the Act was amended and the clause number of the definition for illicit activities was changed. However, the section on penalty for financing these illicit activities was not amended and continued to refer to the earlier clause number.

The Bill has amended the section on a penalty to change the reference to the new clause number. This amendment will be deemed to have been in effect from 1st May 2014, the date when the 2014 amendments came into effect.

The Act treats financing certain illicit activities (such as cultivating cannabis or manufacturing narcotic drugs) or harbouring persons engaged in them as an offence. Persons found guilty of this offence are punishable with rigorous imprisonment of at least 10 years (extendable up to 20 years) and a fine of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Digvijaya Singh (Congress) said it had taken six years for the error in the law to be discovered. Several Opposition members tried to raise the issue of 12 suspended members but were not allowed.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Government stand, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge announced walk-out of his party.