In joint operations, police and security forces in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, along the Line of Control (LOC), have recovered 44.47 kg heroine from narco-terror modules. Arms and ammunition have also been seized in the operations.

Additional DGP (Jammu range) Mukesh Singh said on Wednesday that major narco-terror modules have been cracked and the recoveries were made during raids in the past two weeks.

The ADGP further said that an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, eight grenades and Rs. 13.2 lakh have been seized. Eight persons have been arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the Police in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, along the LOC, arrested nine drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kg of contraband heroine along with cash amounting Rs.69.20 Lakh.

Earlier last week, a joint team of Army and police arrested three narco-terror kingpins in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Two grenades were also recovered.

The arrested persons are operatives of narco-terror modules that are run by Pakistani agencies from across the LOC.